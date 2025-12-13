- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
21.64 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
52.11 USD (3 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (52.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.11 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.90
Trading activity:
98.22%
Max deposit load:
3.65%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
94.19
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
41.69
Expected Payoff:
6.51 USD
Average Profit:
6.51 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.54 USD
Maximal:
0.54 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.07 USD)
By Equity:
6.27% (63.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|14
|GBPNZD
|13
|GBPCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|22
|AUDUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|1K
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|120
|GBPUSD
|747
|AUDUSD
|37
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +21.64 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.20 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.34 × 434
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 128
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 170
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.53 × 3041
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 244
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5584
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
3
100%
8
100%
98%
41.68
6.51
USD
USD
6%
1:500