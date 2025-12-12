- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
19 (95.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.00%)
Best trade:
0.54 USD
Worst trade:
-1.85 USD
Gross Profit:
9.49 USD (1 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.85 USD (248 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (7.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
32.24%
Max deposit load:
4.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
13 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.13
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
0.50 USD
Average Loss:
-1.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.85 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.85 USD (3.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.12% (1.85 USD)
By Equity:
2.90% (1.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.54 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 6
|
TeleTrade-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 2
|
GKFX-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 10
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 4
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.14 × 7
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.28 × 18
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
64
USD
USD
2
100%
20
95%
32%
5.12
0.38
USD
USD
3%
1:500