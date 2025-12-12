- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
14.94 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
83.37 USD (4 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (83.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.37 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.64
Trading activity:
1.79%
Max deposit load:
13.33%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
11 (84.62%)
Short Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.41 USD
Average Profit:
6.41 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
41.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
8.96% (20.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUEUR
|7
|XAUUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUEUR
|40
|XAUUSD
|43
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUEUR
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.94 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
283
USD
USD
2
100%
13
100%
2%
n/a
6.41
USD
USD
9%
1:500