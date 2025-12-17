SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hydra
Daryn Doldashev

Hydra

Daryn Doldashev
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
iFunds-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
28 (52.83%)
Loss Trades:
25 (47.17%)
Best trade:
528.08 USD
Worst trade:
-127.71 USD
Gross Profit:
3 402.60 USD (56 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 376.00 USD (97 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (556.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 089.69 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
74.46%
Max deposit load:
2.11%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
29 (54.72%)
Short Trades:
24 (45.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
38.24 USD
Average Profit:
121.52 USD
Average Loss:
-55.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-499.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-499.68 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.07%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
499.68 USD (0.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (499.68 USD)
By Equity:
0.37% (186.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY 2
USOIL 2
USDCHF 2
AUDCHF 1
EURJPY 1
US30 1
NAS100 1
EURNZD 1
USDJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GER40 1
UK100 1
GBPCAD 1
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
GBPUSD -202
EURUSD -191
GBPJPY 244
USOIL -91
USDCHF -7
AUDCHF -88
EURJPY 179
US30 -69
NAS100 -106
EURNZD 311
USDJPY -95
CHFJPY -106
CADJPY -128
GER40 -32
UK100 -72
GBPCAD 49
BTCUSD -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
GBPUSD -5.3K
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPJPY 2.6K
USOIL -1.5K
USDCHF -102
AUDCHF -463
EURJPY 774
US30 -14K
NAS100 -20K
EURNZD 1.6K
USDJPY -552
CHFJPY -832
CADJPY -869
GER40 -27K
UK100 -14K
GBPCAD 364
BTCUSD -339
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +528.08 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +556.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -499.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "iFunds-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 14:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 14:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 14:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hydra
100 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
50K
USD
4
9%
53
52%
74%
2.47
38.24
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.