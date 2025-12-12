The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.15 × 24120 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.57 × 647 ICMarketsSC-MT5 5.50 × 4 FPMarkets-Live 6.04 × 3298 FusionMarkets-Live 7.19 × 1339 VantageFX-Live 21.50 × 2 OctaFX-Real 22.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor