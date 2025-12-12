- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Best trade:
2.61 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.67 EUR
Gross Profit:
7.75 EUR (1 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.22 EUR (553 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (6.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.55 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
0.38 EUR
Average Profit:
0.78 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.61 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.22 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
4.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
3.22 EUR (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.02% (3.22 EUR)
By Equity:
13.97% (14.30 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|676
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.61 EUR
Worst trade: -3 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.22 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.63 × 8
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.31 × 351
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.40 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.60 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.90 × 374
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 17
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.71 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|3.74 × 42
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.83 × 24
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.85 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.92 × 271
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.93 × 28
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.10 × 10
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|4.25 × 8
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
105
EUR
EUR
2
100%
12
83%
100%
2.40
0.38
EUR
EUR
14%
1:500