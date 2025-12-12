The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 1.26 × 19 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.63 × 8 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 2.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 2.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2.31 × 351 VantageInternational-Live 7 2.33 × 6 Coinexx-Live 2.40 × 10 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.60 × 50 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.90 × 374 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 3.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 3.18 × 17 FPMarketsSC-Live 3.71 × 92 Exness-MT5Real12 3.74 × 42 VantageInternational-Live 3 3.83 × 24 RoboForex-ECN 3.85 × 93 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.92 × 271 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.93 × 28 FxPro-MT5 4.00 × 1 ICMarketsAU-Live 4.00 × 1 FXNXGlobal-Trade 4.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live 4.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real3 4.10 × 10 ECMarkets-MT5-Live01 4.25 × 8 67 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor