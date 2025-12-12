- Growth
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
37 (55.22%)
Loss Trades:
30 (44.78%)
Best trade:
37.11 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.41 EUR
Gross Profit:
351.78 EUR (39 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-259.03 EUR (25 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (135.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.48 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
26.42%
Max deposit load:
16.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.49
Long Trades:
52 (77.61%)
Short Trades:
15 (22.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.38 EUR
Average Profit:
9.51 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-90.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.37 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
133.95 EUR
Maximal:
189.36 EUR (21.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.91% (189.36 EUR)
By Equity:
6.03% (44.58 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|106
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.11 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +135.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.37 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
EUR
EUR
2
100%
67
55%
26%
1.35
1.38
EUR
EUR
22%
1:500