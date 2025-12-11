- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
148 (87.57%)
Loss Trades:
21 (12.43%)
Best trade:
20.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-10.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
343.43 EUR (17 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.13 EUR (7 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (32.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.76 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
99.55%
Max deposit load:
32.83%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.00
Long Trades:
93 (55.03%)
Short Trades:
76 (44.97%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
1.43 EUR
Average Profit:
2.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.82 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.75 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
48.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
12.75 EUR (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (12.04 EUR)
By Equity:
37.76% (279.63 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|19
|NZDJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|14
|EURCAD
|13
|CADJPY
|12
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|12
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|NZDCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|AUDCAD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|30
|NZDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|27
|AUDJPY
|21
|EURCAD
|16
|CADJPY
|21
|AUDUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|15
|GBPUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|18
|NZDUSD
|15
|EURGBP
|21
|NZDCAD
|10
|EURAUD
|8
|AUDCAD
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|454
|NZDJPY
|862
|EURJPY
|55
|AUDJPY
|761
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|CADJPY
|144
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|438
|EURUSD
|941
|NZDUSD
|836
|EURGBP
|824
|NZDCAD
|427
|EURAUD
|643
|AUDCAD
|119
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.60 EUR
Worst trade: -10 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.76 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.75 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.08 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.58 × 74
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.11 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.27 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|3.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
No reviews