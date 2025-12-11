SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CORE 7 VENUS
Valentin Woite

CORE 7 VENUS

Valentin Woite
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 48%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
148 (87.57%)
Loss Trades:
21 (12.43%)
Best trade:
20.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-10.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
343.43 EUR (17 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.13 EUR (7 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (32.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.76 EUR (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
99.55%
Max deposit load:
32.83%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.00
Long Trades:
93 (55.03%)
Short Trades:
76 (44.97%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
1.43 EUR
Average Profit:
2.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.82 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-12.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.75 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
48.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
12.75 EUR (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (12.04 EUR)
By Equity:
37.76% (279.63 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 19
NZDJPY 16
EURJPY 15
AUDJPY 14
EURCAD 13
CADJPY 12
AUDUSD 12
USDCAD 12
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 9
NZDUSD 9
EURGBP 9
NZDCAD 7
EURAUD 7
AUDCAD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 30
NZDJPY 22
EURJPY 27
AUDJPY 21
EURCAD 16
CADJPY 21
AUDUSD 23
USDCAD 15
GBPUSD 24
EURUSD 18
NZDUSD 15
EURGBP 21
NZDCAD 10
EURAUD 8
AUDCAD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 454
NZDJPY 862
EURJPY 55
AUDJPY 761
EURCAD 1.2K
CADJPY 144
AUDUSD 1.2K
USDCAD 1.1K
GBPUSD 438
EURUSD 941
NZDUSD 836
EURGBP 824
NZDCAD 427
EURAUD 643
AUDCAD 119
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.60 EUR
Worst trade: -10 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.76 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.75 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.08 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.58 × 74
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.11 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.27 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
3.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.80 × 10
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 13:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 13:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 13:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 13:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
