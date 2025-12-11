- Growth
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
34 (48.57%)
Loss Trades:
36 (51.43%)
Best trade:
15.56 USD
Worst trade:
-4.33 USD
Gross Profit:
67.75 USD (5 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.97 USD (1 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (27.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.28 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
12.85%
Max deposit load:
94.53%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.73
Long Trades:
41 (58.57%)
Short Trades:
29 (41.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-0.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.71 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
33.78%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.60 USD
Maximal:
12.39 USD (11.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.00% (12.38 USD)
By Equity:
10.39% (10.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|22
|XAUUSD
|14
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|298
|GBPUSD
|-440
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.56 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.39 × 344
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
Ручная торговля
Для быстрого расчёта лота, открываю позиции с помощью торговой панели (скрипт)
Риск на трейд: 1%
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
1
194
USD
USD
134
USD
USD
2
24%
70
48%
13%
1.99
0.48
USD
USD
11%
1:100