Vitalie Schimbator

Mathboth conservative 3000

Vitalie Schimbator
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.05 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
27.54 EUR (3 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (27.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.54 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
4.68
Trading activity:
15.59%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
448.00
Long Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
41.73
Expected Payoff:
2.50 EUR
Average Profit:
2.50 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
0.06 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.06 EUR)
By Equity:
1.38% (42.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 3.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.05 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algo trading
No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 09:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 09:52
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 09:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 09:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
