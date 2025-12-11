SignalsSections
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
125 (81.69%)
Loss Trades:
28 (18.30%)
Best trade:
24.12 USD
Worst trade:
-57.53 USD
Gross Profit:
473.20 USD (1 301 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-245.66 USD (23 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (42.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.83 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
2.80%
Max deposit load:
113.53%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
56 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
70 (45.75%)
Short Trades:
83 (54.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-8.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-152.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.74 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-48.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
152.74 USD (42.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.32% (152.74 USD)
By Equity:
51.86% (82.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 132
GBPUSD.pro 5
USDJPY.pro 4
XTIUSD 4
AUDCAD.pro 1
EURUSD.pro 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 219
GBPUSD.pro 23
USDJPY.pro 17
XTIUSD -1
AUDCAD.pro 4
EURUSD.pro 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 23K
GBPUSD.pro 449
USDJPY.pro 601
XTIUSD -59
AUDCAD.pro 275
EURUSD.pro 15
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.12 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradingProInternational-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 10:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 08:49
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.11 08:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 07:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.11 07:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
