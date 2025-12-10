- Growth
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
8.64 USD
Worst trade:
-6.26 USD
Gross Profit:
21.85 USD (1 323 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.95 USD (794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (6.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.59 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
0.24%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
9 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
1.68 USD
Average Loss:
-3.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.89 USD
Maximal:
6.26 USD (1.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.20% (6.26 USD)
By Equity:
0.23% (1.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|529
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.64 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.86 × 2765
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.55 × 11
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
532
USD
USD
6
100%
15
86%
0%
2.74
0.93
USD
USD
1%
1:500