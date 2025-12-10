- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 160
Profit Trades:
2 135 (67.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 025 (32.44%)
Best trade:
510.00 USD
Worst trade:
-615.44 USD
Gross Profit:
38 384.56 USD (1 998 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 753.31 USD (1 128 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (232.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
934.68 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
89.88%
Max deposit load:
4.30%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
917
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
1 663 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
1 497 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
17.98 USD
Average Loss:
-32.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-943.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 290.47 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
16.20%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.26 USD
Maximal:
1 889.55 USD (5.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.76% (1 889.55 USD)
By Equity:
17.07% (5 510.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3156
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +510.00 USD
Worst trade: -615 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -943.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Contact me tele mrhungngo
