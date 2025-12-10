- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Best trade:
2.10 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.47 EUR
Gross Profit:
8.73 EUR (1 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.71 EUR (97 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.10 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
14.38%
Max deposit load:
1.73%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.89
Long Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
5.11
Expected Payoff:
0.59 EUR
Average Profit:
1.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.58 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
0.71 EUR (0.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (0.50 EUR)
By Equity:
1.50% (5.26 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|953
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.10 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.10 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.58 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1492
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.49 × 92
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 15551
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.87 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
356
EUR
EUR
2
100%
12
66%
14%
5.10
0.59
EUR
EUR
1%
1:500