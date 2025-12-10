- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
30 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
5 (14.29%)
Best trade:
57.75 USD
Worst trade:
-242.55 USD
Gross Profit:
374.53 USD (6 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-366.54 USD (3 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (331.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
331.17 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
83.11%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
17 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
18 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
12.48 USD
Average Loss:
-73.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-343.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-343.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-39.39%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.67 USD
Maximal:
344.22 USD (57.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
45.34% (194.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.75 USD
Worst trade: -243 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +331.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -343.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29497
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
124
USD
USD
4
94%
35
85%
2%
1.02
0.23
USD
USD
45%
1:500