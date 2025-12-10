SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RainScalper Emas FM Dupoin
Wisman Wati Gulo

RainScalper Emas FM Dupoin

Wisman Wati Gulo
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 221%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
54 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
27 (33.33%)
Best trade:
277.40 USD
Worst trade:
-207.80 USD
Gross Profit:
4 216.88 USD (75 494 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 042.78 USD (54 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (173.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 293.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
55.28%
Max deposit load:
2.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
41 (50.62%)
Short Trades:
40 (49.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
14.50 USD
Average Profit:
78.09 USD
Average Loss:
-112.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-161.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-409.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
50.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.06 USD
Maximal:
668.00 USD (42.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.48% (220.94 USD)
By Equity:
17.29% (37.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDu 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDu 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDu 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.40 USD
Worst trade: -208 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.12 10:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 07:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 05:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 17:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 17:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 19:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 19:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 10:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RainScalper Emas FM Dupoin
30 USD per month
221%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
5
100%
81
66%
55%
1.38
14.50
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.