Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan

Cuanin FTC

Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -5%
VTMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
284
Profit Trades:
142 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
142 (50.00%)
Best trade:
1 228.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 017.38 USD
Gross Profit:
72 813.19 USD (212 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 263.13 USD (208 502 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (5 065.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 065.02 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
87.67%
Max deposit load:
28.28%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
167 (58.80%)
Short Trades:
117 (41.20%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.58 USD
Average Profit:
512.77 USD
Average Loss:
-515.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 613.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 017.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 377.62 USD
Maximal:
8 578.18 USD (47.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.50% (5 295.44 USD)
By Equity:
11.86% (1 248.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 278
AUDJPY-STD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD -369
AUDJPY-STD -81
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 4K
AUDJPY-STD -377
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 228.80 USD
Worst trade: -1 017 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 065.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 613.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.07 11:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 06:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 05:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 07:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 01:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 12:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 06:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 12:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 08:25
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
