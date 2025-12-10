SignalsSections
Chris Janto

TRIDENT GOLD MASTER

Chris Janto
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 123 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
48 (69.56%)
Loss Trades:
21 (30.43%)
Best trade:
0.41 USD
Worst trade:
-0.69 USD
Gross Profit:
17.67 USD (17 655 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.06 USD (11 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.40%
Max deposit load:
13.83%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.24
Long Trades:
69 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
0.37 USD
Average Loss:
-0.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.04 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
19.58%
Annual Forecast:
237.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
2.04 USD (13.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.22% (2.04 USD)
By Equity:
2.43% (0.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.41 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal for evaluation copy trade Gold Master
Safe single shot trade, probably not trade for days, it only execute order when meet EA conditions to trade.
No reviews
2025.12.19 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 17:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 07:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 17 days. This comprises 9.88% of days out of the 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
