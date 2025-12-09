SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / For Goodness Sakes
Brian Lillard

For Goodness Sakes

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 89 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
160 (73.73%)
Loss Trades:
57 (26.27%)
Best trade:
1.92 USD
Worst trade:
-2.90 USD
Gross Profit:
47.84 USD (5 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.69 USD (3 987 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (4.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
39.42%
Max deposit load:
92.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
109 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
108 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.30 USD
Average Loss:
-0.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.65 USD
Maximal:
9.61 USD (18.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (1.99 USD)
By Equity:
19.96% (13.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 175
USDJPY 21
NZDUSD 13
EURUSD 5
USDCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 13
USDJPY -2
NZDUSD 0
EURUSD -2
USDCAD -1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.8K
USDJPY -240
NZDUSD 58
EURUSD -202
USDCAD -137
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.92 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
0.33 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.35 × 185
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.38 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 20
GlobalPrime-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.53 × 60
Coinexx-Demo
0.82 × 660
RoboForex-ECN
0.85 × 41
Coinexx-Live
0.94 × 673
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.97 × 435
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.18 × 28
Tickmill-Live08
1.33 × 3
TradingProInternational-Live
1.50 × 4
MYFX-US07-Live
1.50 × 2
56 more...
No reviews
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 14:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 14:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 14:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
