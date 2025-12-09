- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
160 (73.73%)
Loss Trades:
57 (26.27%)
Best trade:
1.92 USD
Worst trade:
-2.90 USD
Gross Profit:
47.84 USD (5 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.69 USD (3 987 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (4.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
39.42%
Max deposit load:
92.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
109 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
108 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
0.30 USD
Average Loss:
-0.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.65 USD
Maximal:
9.61 USD (18.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (1.99 USD)
By Equity:
19.96% (13.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|175
|USDJPY
|21
|NZDUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|-2
|NZDUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|-2
|USDCAD
|-1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-240
|NZDUSD
|58
|EURUSD
|-202
|USDCAD
|-137
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.92 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
|0.33 × 3
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.35 × 185
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.38 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.40 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 20
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.53 × 60
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.82 × 660
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.85 × 41
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.94 × 673
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.97 × 435
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.18 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.33 × 3
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|1.50 × 2
