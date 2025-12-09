- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
15.20 USD
Worst trade:
-18.60 USD
Gross Profit:
15.63 USD (729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.68 USD (29 604 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (15.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.39 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.40
Trading activity:
12.13%
Max deposit load:
87.02%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.32
Expected Payoff:
-4.13 USD
Average Profit:
5.21 USD
Average Loss:
-9.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-21.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-27.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.05 USD
Maximal:
33.05 USD (27.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.22% (33.05 USD)
By Equity:
14.53% (17.64 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.20 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100 USD To 1 Million USD
