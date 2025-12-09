SignalsSections
Andi Chandra Wijaya

AMJ 7cB

Andi Chandra Wijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 104%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
209 (81.96%)
Loss Trades:
46 (18.04%)
Best trade:
109.54 USD
Worst trade:
-109.78 USD
Gross Profit:
665.61 USD (84 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-561.49 USD (88 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (21.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.54 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
6.78%
Max deposit load:
3.03%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
142 (55.69%)
Short Trades:
113 (44.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-12.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-65.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-109.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.72%
Annual Forecast:
215.05%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.75 USD
Maximal:
142.75 USD (78.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.87% (142.75 USD)
By Equity:
2.24% (4.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 255
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 104
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -4.3K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Strategy for Gold
No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
AMJ 7cB
50 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
204
USD
14
94%
255
81%
7%
1.18
0.41
USD
79%
1:500
