Dede Yopi

Yopi46

Dede Yopi
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
14 (35.00%)
Loss Trades:
26 (65.00%)
Best trade:
49.54 USD
Worst trade:
-20.50 USD
Gross Profit:
288.38 USD (30 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-238.96 USD (23 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (167.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
96.32%
Max deposit load:
7.34%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
32 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
20.60 USD
Average Loss:
-9.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-96.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.96 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75.18 USD
Maximal:
96.96 USD (27.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.59% (75.18 USD)
By Equity:
5.26% (19.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
GBPJPY 5
USDJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
CHFJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 39
GBPJPY 10
USDJPY -5
AUDJPY 4
GBPUSD 1
CHFJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPJPY 1.6K
USDJPY -750
AUDJPY 669
GBPUSD 70
CHFJPY 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.54 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +167.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
328 more...
Akun ini berfokus pada pertumbuhan jangka panjang yang stabil. Saya menggunakan kombinasi aksi harga, struktur pasar, dan strategi tren EMA. Risiko per perdagangan terkendali, tanpa martingale, tanpa grid. Prioritas saya adalah perlindungan modal dan kinerja yang stabil.
No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 02:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 02:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month.

