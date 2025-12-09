- Growth
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Best trade:
26.70 USD
Worst trade:
-6.15 USD
Gross Profit:
33.53 USD (1 811 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.60 USD (710 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (6.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
98.52%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.48
Long Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
11.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.05 USD
Maximal:
8.05 USD (2.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (7.99 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (6.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|2
|XTIUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|21
|EURUSD
|3
|XTIUSD
|-6
|AUDUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|612
|EURUSD
|371
|XTIUSD
|-123
|AUDUSD
|241
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +26.70 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 32
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.47 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.48 × 143
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.59 × 390
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.75 × 55
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.90 × 167
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
纯手工单，主要交易外汇黄金，股指，大宗商品等流动性较大品种，大资金可跟；交易手法以中短线为主，小止损，低正赢率，让概率发生。
