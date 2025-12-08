- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Best trade:
6.21 USD
Worst trade:
-2.40 USD
Gross Profit:
14.37 USD (961 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.12 USD (659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.59 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
39.94%
Max deposit load:
6.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.60 USD
Average Loss:
-1.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.65 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.65 USD (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.38% (3.65 USD)
By Equity:
3.17% (1.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|302
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.21 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 13
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
GalaxyPrime-LIVE
|0.00 × 15
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 43
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
