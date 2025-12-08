- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.41 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
26.11 USD (2 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (26.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.11 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.12
Trading activity:
98.59%
Max deposit load:
1.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
286.11
Long Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Short Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Profit Factor:
72.53
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.03 USD)
By Equity:
5.79% (36.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|377
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.41 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.57 × 3318
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 10
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.11 × 487
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.67 × 3
