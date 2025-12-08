- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
4.39 USD
Worst trade:
-4.48 USD
Gross Profit:
21.39 USD (148 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.36 USD (144 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.08 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
25.30%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Short Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-16.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.46 USD
Maximal:
16.52 USD (23.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.92% (16.52 USD)
By Equity:
6.76% (3.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.39 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
高风险参数，祝我好运
