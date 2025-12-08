SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Advanced scalper 01
Ji Xue Wang

Advanced scalper 01

Ji Xue Wang
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -1%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
4.39 USD
Worst trade:
-4.48 USD
Gross Profit:
21.39 USD (148 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.36 USD (144 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.08 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
25.30%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Short Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.06 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-16.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.46 USD
Maximal:
16.52 USD (23.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.92% (16.52 USD)
By Equity:
6.76% (3.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 34
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.39 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
高风险参数，祝我好运
No reviews
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 05:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 05:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 05:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 09:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 09:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 09:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
