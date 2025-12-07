- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
49.80 USD
Worst trade:
-30.80 USD
Gross Profit:
188.26 USD (19 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.89 USD (11 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (98.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.66 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
50.61%
Max deposit load:
1.33%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
8.42 USD
Average Profit:
47.07 USD
Average Loss:
-30.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-61.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
71.09 USD (2.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.29% (71.09 USD)
By Equity:
0.97% (29.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.80 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
3
0%
8
50%
51%
1.55
8.42
USD
USD
2%
1:50