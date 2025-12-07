SignalsSections
Radu Flaviu Chebutiu

Infinity 2026

Radu Flaviu Chebutiu
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:10
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
82 (75.92%)
Loss Trades:
26 (24.07%)
Best trade:
5.32 USD
Worst trade:
-33.12 USD
Gross Profit:
140.06 USD (11 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-199.59 USD (9 881 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (25.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.05 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
2.48%
Max deposit load:
92.36%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
28 (25.93%)
Short Trades:
80 (74.07%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.71 USD
Average Loss:
-7.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-58.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.97%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.67 USD
Maximal:
109.93 USD (5.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.45% (109.75 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (50.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 106
EURUSD.r 1
GER40 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r -62
EURUSD.r 0
GER40 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 402
EURUSD.r 0
GER40 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.32 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 09:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 07:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 11:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 15:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 14:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.07 11:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 11:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 11:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
