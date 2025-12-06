- Growth
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
36 (50.70%)
Loss Trades:
35 (49.30%)
Best trade:
15.84 USD
Worst trade:
-13.24 USD
Gross Profit:
158.13 USD (7 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-158.89 USD (8 982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (19.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.77 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
1.20%
Max deposit load:
3.62%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
44 (61.97%)
Short Trades:
27 (38.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
4.39 USD
Average Loss:
-4.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-37.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.64 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.68 USD
Maximal:
47.83 USD (4.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.75% (47.83 USD)
By Equity:
0.42% (4.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.84 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
No reviews
