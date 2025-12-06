SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PIECE_TripleScalper
Kenji Ito

PIECE_TripleScalper

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 28%
AxioryAsia-05Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
65 (80.24%)
Loss Trades:
16 (19.75%)
Best trade:
3.55 USD
Worst trade:
-2.04 USD
Gross Profit:
52.68 USD (7 028 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.15 USD (1 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (11.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.91 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1133.48%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.96
Long Trades:
39 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
4.34
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
0.81 USD
Average Loss:
-0.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.17 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
28.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.17 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.55% (8.17 USD)
By Equity:
95.42% (73.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD_z 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD_z 41
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD_z 5.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.55 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.17 USD

2025.12.23 15:02
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 19:44
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 02:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.21 22:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 05:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 05:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 15:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 15:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 06:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.06 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
