- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
65 (80.24%)
Loss Trades:
16 (19.75%)
Best trade:
3.55 USD
Worst trade:
-2.04 USD
Gross Profit:
52.68 USD (7 028 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.15 USD (1 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (11.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.91 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1133.48%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.96
Long Trades:
39 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
4.34
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
0.81 USD
Average Loss:
-0.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.17 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
28.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.17 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.55% (8.17 USD)
By Equity:
95.42% (73.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD_z
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD_z
|41
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD_z
|5.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.55 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AxioryAsia-05Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews