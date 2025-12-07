- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Best trade:
50.11 USD
Worst trade:
-50.44 USD
Gross Profit:
495.35 USD (50 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131.45 USD (13 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (396.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
396.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
35.77%
Max deposit load:
1.54%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.61
Long Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
3.77
Expected Payoff:
25.99 USD
Average Profit:
45.03 USD
Average Loss:
-43.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-100.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.88 USD
Maximal:
100.88 USD (3.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.36% (100.88 USD)
By Equity:
1.32% (40.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|354
|GBPJPY
|10
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.11 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +396.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
7
0%
14
78%
36%
3.76
25.99
USD
USD
3%
1:50