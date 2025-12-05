- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
13 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Best trade:
99.60 USD
Worst trade:
-80.46 USD
Gross Profit:
1 134.97 USD (54 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-705.04 USD (34 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (547.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
547.33 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
63.22%
Max deposit load:
2.73%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.84
Long Trades:
26 (96.30%)
Short Trades:
1 (3.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
15.92 USD
Average Profit:
87.31 USD
Average Loss:
-50.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-216.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.11 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.76 USD
Maximal:
233.11 USD (6.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.08% (223.27 USD)
By Equity:
2.22% (75.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|433
|GBPUSD
|-3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPUSD
|-72
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.60 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +547.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -216.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
