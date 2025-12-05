- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
50 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
66.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 391.18 USD (5 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (1 391.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 391.18 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
5.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
27 (54.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (46.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
27.82 USD
Average Profit:
27.82 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
27.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
17.55% (788.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|5.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +66.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 391.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteForex-Pamm.com
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 66
|
AugsMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 12
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 16
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real4
|0.00 × 52
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 34
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|0.00 × 74
|
GQCapital-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
RSGFinance-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 18
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 165
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
4.5K
USD
USD
17
100%
50
100%
85%
n/a
27.82
USD
USD
18%
1:500