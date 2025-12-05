SignalsSections
Stanislav Tomilov

AXNproject

Stanislav Tomilov
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
50 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
66.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 391.18 USD (5 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (1 391.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 391.18 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.27
Trading activity:
84.56%
Max deposit load:
5.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
27 (54.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (46.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
27.82 USD
Average Profit:
27.82 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
27.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
17.55% (788.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 5.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 391.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteForex-Pamm.com
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 66
AugsMarkets-Server
0.00 × 12
KTM-Live
0.00 × 6
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 16
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 10
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 3
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 10
OctaFX-Real4
0.00 × 52
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 34
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 47
0.00 × 74
GQCapital-Live
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
RSGFinance-Live
0.00 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 18
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 165
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 5
440 more...
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AXNproject
1000 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
17
100%
50
100%
85%
n/a
27.82
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

