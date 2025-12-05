SignalsSections
dong sun

Qingshanhui66

dong sun
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 13%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
61 (51.69%)
Loss Trades:
57 (48.31%)
Best trade:
10.35 USD
Worst trade:
-13.35 USD
Gross Profit:
297.55 USD (148 775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-279.60 USD (139 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (21.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
3.76%
Max deposit load:
60.16%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
55 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
63 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
4.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.95 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.76%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.25 USD
Maximal:
27.45 USD (15.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.41% (27.45 USD)
By Equity:
4.53% (7.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#US100_Z25 94
#US100_H26 24
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#US100_Z25 16
#US100_H26 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#US100_Z25 8.2K
#US100_H26 750
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.35 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 14:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 16:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 06:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 16:32
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 21:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
