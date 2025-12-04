- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
41 (77.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (22.64%)
Best trade:
21.11 USD
Worst trade:
-4.69 USD
Gross Profit:
93.28 USD (2 323 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.23 USD (876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.55 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
54.77%
Max deposit load:
15.54%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.95
Long Trades:
31 (58.49%)
Short Trades:
22 (41.51%)
Profit Factor:
4.61
Expected Payoff:
1.38 USD
Average Profit:
2.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.75 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
14.75 USD (2.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.87% (14.75 USD)
By Equity:
17.87% (92.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|73
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.11 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 29
|
Swissquote-Live6
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RenheGroup-Live-f
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 4
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 3
|
PureMarket-Demo
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
573
USD
USD
3
100%
53
77%
55%
4.61
1.38
USD
USD
18%
1:500