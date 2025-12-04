- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
4.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
47.57 EUR (3 818 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.21 EUR (10 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (23.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.83 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
15.34%
Max deposit load:
25.67%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
26 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
23 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
0.40
Expected Payoff:
-1.48 EUR
Average Profit:
1.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.86 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.17 EUR
Maximal:
84.66 EUR (5.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.38% (84.68 EUR)
By Equity:
0.75% (14.23 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|13
|NDX
|13
|EURUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|11
|NDX
|-69
|EURUSD
|-22
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|301
|NDX
|-6.8K
|EURUSD
|-211
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.80 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.86 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.42 × 1528
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.88 × 350
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.25 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
Multi-asset breakout signal focusing on EURUSD, USDJPY, US100 and XAUUSD.
A portfolio of intraday breakout strategies on major FX, indices and Gold, all with predefined SL & TP.
No grid, no martingale, no aggressive averaging. Designed for controlled risk and sustainable growth, with prop-firm-friendly behaviour when used with conservative risk.
Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
A portfolio of intraday breakout strategies on major FX, indices and Gold, all with predefined SL & TP.
No grid, no martingale, no aggressive averaging. Designed for controlled risk and sustainable growth, with prop-firm-friendly behaviour when used with conservative risk.
Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
EUR
EUR
3
100%
49
73%
15%
0.39
-1.48
EUR
EUR
4%
1:200