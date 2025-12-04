SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Prime Breakout Portfolio
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Prime Breakout Portfolio

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
36 (73.46%)
Loss Trades:
13 (26.53%)
Best trade:
4.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
47.57 EUR (3 818 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.21 EUR (10 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (23.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.83 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.25
Trading activity:
15.34%
Max deposit load:
25.67%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
26 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
23 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
0.40
Expected Payoff:
-1.48 EUR
Average Profit:
1.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.25 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.86 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.17 EUR
Maximal:
84.66 EUR (5.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.38% (84.68 EUR)
By Equity:
0.75% (14.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
USDJPY 13
NDX 13
EURUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3
USDJPY 11
NDX -69
EURUSD -22
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26
USDJPY 301
NDX -6.8K
EURUSD -211
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.80 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.86 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.42 × 1528
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.25 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
15 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Multi-asset breakout signal focusing on EURUSD, USDJPY, US100 and XAUUSD.
A portfolio of intraday breakout strategies on major FX, indices and Gold, all with predefined SL & TP.
No grid, no martingale, no aggressive averaging. Designed for controlled risk and sustainable growth, with prop-firm-friendly behaviour when used with conservative risk.
Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
No reviews
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 20:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 20:02
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prime Breakout Portfolio
50 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
1.9K
EUR
3
100%
49
73%
15%
0.39
-1.48
EUR
4%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.