Yann Gabriel Bozor

GOLDIGGER

Yann Gabriel Bozor
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -37%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
175 (65.54%)
Loss Trades:
92 (34.46%)
Best trade:
14.50 USD
Worst trade:
-14.47 USD
Gross Profit:
143.38 USD (9 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-188.40 USD (17 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
34.54%
Max deposit load:
173.80%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
151 (56.55%)
Short Trades:
116 (43.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-2.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-87.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.53 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-24.22%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.96 USD
Maximal:
117.80 USD (95.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.58% (117.80 USD)
By Equity:
74.36% (76.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDp 130
XAUUSDp 80
GBPUSDp 12
XAGUSDp 11
USDCADp 11
USDJPYp 10
NZDUSDp 7
USDCHFp 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDp -73
XAUUSDp -22
GBPUSDp 2
XAGUSDp 48
USDCADp 0
USDJPYp 2
NZDUSDp -1
USDCHFp 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDp -6.3K
XAUUSDp -2.1K
GBPUSDp 220
XAGUSDp 512
USDCADp 74
USDJPYp 259
NZDUSDp -67
USDCHFp 75
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Discover our Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signal on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, copy 30$ will increase later.

  • Potential Daily Profit: 1-10% 
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: Under 15% 


No reviews
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 13:04
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 23:56
High current drawdown in 60% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 19:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 09:05
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 06:17
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 23:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
