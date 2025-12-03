- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
175 (65.54%)
Loss Trades:
92 (34.46%)
Best trade:
14.50 USD
Worst trade:
-14.47 USD
Gross Profit:
143.38 USD (9 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-188.40 USD (17 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (7.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
34.54%
Max deposit load:
173.80%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
151 (56.55%)
Short Trades:
116 (43.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-2.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-87.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.53 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-24.22%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.96 USD
Maximal:
117.80 USD (95.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.58% (117.80 USD)
By Equity:
74.36% (76.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDp
|130
|XAUUSDp
|80
|GBPUSDp
|12
|XAGUSDp
|11
|USDCADp
|11
|USDJPYp
|10
|NZDUSDp
|7
|USDCHFp
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDp
|-73
|XAUUSDp
|-22
|GBPUSDp
|2
|XAGUSDp
|48
|USDCADp
|0
|USDJPYp
|2
|NZDUSDp
|-1
|USDCHFp
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDp
|-6.3K
|XAUUSDp
|-2.1K
|GBPUSDp
|220
|XAGUSDp
|512
|USDCADp
|74
|USDJPYp
|259
|NZDUSDp
|-67
|USDCHFp
|75
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Discover our Gold (XAUUSD) scalping signal on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, copy 30$ will increase later.
- Potential Daily Profit: 1-10%
- Maximum Equity Drawdown: Under 15%
No reviews
