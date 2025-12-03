SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AURUM PROJEKT
Oleh Sharpan

AURUM PROJEKT

Oleh Sharpan
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 888 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
414
Profit Trades:
350 (84.54%)
Loss Trades:
64 (15.46%)
Best trade:
283.00 USD
Worst trade:
-176.25 USD
Gross Profit:
4 294.75 USD (45 575 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 113.00 USD (25 440 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (180.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
387.20 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
15.29%
Max deposit load:
15.71%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
169
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.65
Long Trades:
262 (63.29%)
Short Trades:
152 (36.71%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
5.27 USD
Average Profit:
12.27 USD
Average Loss:
-33.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-284.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-284.75 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.82%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.95 USD
Maximal:
285.25 USD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.65% (292.25 USD)
By Equity:
22.81% (2 447.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ls 411
GOLD.ls 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ls 2.2K
GOLD.ls -5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ls 20K
GOLD.ls -6
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +283.00 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -284.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 17:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AURUM PROJEKT
888 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
4
94%
414
84%
15%
2.03
5.27
USD
23%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.