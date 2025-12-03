SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Buy Gold
Thanh Bien Nguyen

Buy Gold

Thanh Bien Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
177 (96.19%)
Loss Trades:
7 (3.80%)
Best trade:
40.76 USD
Worst trade:
-33.03 USD
Gross Profit:
615.51 USD (615 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79.03 USD (79 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (173.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.92 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
88.17%
Max deposit load:
7.88%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.24
Long Trades:
184 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.79
Expected Payoff:
2.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-11.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.03 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
48.34%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.03 USD (2.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.46% (33.03 USD)
By Equity:
15.01% (176.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 184
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 536
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 536K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.76 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Chiến lược này chỉ mua vàng vì vàng có xu hướng tăng và biến động mạnh. Chiến lược này đã được kiểm nghiệm kỹ lưỡng trong một khoảng thời gian dài. Phù hợp cho những ai muốn giao dịch an toàn và bền vững.
No reviews
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 11:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 11:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Buy Gold
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
5
68%
184
96%
88%
7.78
2.92
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.