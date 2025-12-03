- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
177 (96.19%)
Loss Trades:
7 (3.80%)
Best trade:
40.76 USD
Worst trade:
-33.03 USD
Gross Profit:
615.51 USD (615 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79.03 USD (79 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (173.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.92 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
88.17%
Max deposit load:
7.88%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.24
Long Trades:
184 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.79
Expected Payoff:
2.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-11.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.03 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
48.34%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.03 USD (2.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.46% (33.03 USD)
By Equity:
15.01% (176.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|184
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|536
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|536K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.76 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
Chiến lược này chỉ mua vàng vì vàng có xu hướng tăng và biến động mạnh. Chiến lược này đã được kiểm nghiệm kỹ lưỡng trong một khoảng thời gian dài. Phù hợp cho những ai muốn giao dịch an toàn và bền vững.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
5
68%
184
96%
88%
7.78
2.92
USD
USD
15%
1:200