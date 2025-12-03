- Growth
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
27 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
6 (18.18%)
Best trade:
16.01 USD
Worst trade:
-8.21 USD
Gross Profit:
109.42 USD (10 147 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.54 USD (3 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (86.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
86.37 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.63%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.64
Long Trades:
18 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
15 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
4.12
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-4.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.87 USD (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.64% (17.87 USD)
By Equity:
5.22% (54.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|21
|GBPAUD
|24
|EURGBP
|6
|USDCAD
|-1
|EURAUD
|3
|XAUUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|GBPAUD
|2.5K
|EURGBP
|443
|USDCAD
|-399
|EURAUD
|419
|XAUUSD
|182
|EURJPY
|97
|NZDUSD
|301
|EURCAD
|320
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.01 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.25 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.47 × 361
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.71 × 1506
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.75 × 4160
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.76 × 2691
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.90 × 215
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.98 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.15 × 1197
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.15 × 53
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 1698
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.21 × 29
Forex multiple pairs Swing and averaging trading
