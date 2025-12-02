SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tradefinity
Hansen Benedictus Kurli

Tradefinity

Hansen Benedictus Kurli
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -43%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
75 (59.52%)
Loss Trades:
51 (40.48%)
Best trade:
1 106.25 USD
Worst trade:
-2 702.25 USD
Gross Profit:
11 097.18 USD (539 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 358.84 USD (1 258 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 590.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 590.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
95.81%
Max deposit load:
18.53%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
72 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
54 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-33.82 USD
Average Profit:
147.96 USD
Average Loss:
-301.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 674.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 032.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-42.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 261.66 USD
Maximal:
4 896.68 USD (46.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.98% (4 895.45 USD)
By Equity:
55.06% (3 710.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100ft.r 82
XAUUSD+ 20
DJ30ft.r 10
JPN225ft 7
BTCUSD 6
DJ30.r 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100ft.r -5.3K
XAUUSD+ 368
DJ30ft.r 451
JPN225ft 46
BTCUSD -118
DJ30.r 287
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100ft.r -303K
XAUUSD+ 3.4K
DJ30ft.r 16K
JPN225ft -77K
BTCUSD -388K
DJ30.r 29K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 106.25 USD
Worst trade: -2 702 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 590.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 674.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 00:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 06:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 22:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 20:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 13:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 13:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tradefinity
100 USD per month
-43%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
4
0%
126
59%
96%
0.72
-33.82
USD
55%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.