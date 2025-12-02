- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
8.02 USD
Worst trade:
-30.78 USD
Gross Profit:
48.37 USD (4 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.78 USD (3 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (25.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
4.49%
Max deposit load:
6.23%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.03 USD
Average Loss:
-30.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-30.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.78 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.99 USD
Maximal:
30.78 USD (17.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.96% (30.78 USD)
By Equity:
15.87% (27.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.02 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
