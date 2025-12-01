- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
17 (51.51%)
Loss Trades:
16 (48.48%)
Best trade:
15.98 USD
Worst trade:
-58.66 USD
Gross Profit:
74.82 USD (7 523 pips)
Gross Loss:
-110.88 USD (10 815 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (19.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.23 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
6.95%
Max deposit load:
54.17%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
14 (42.42%)
Short Trades:
19 (57.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-1.09 USD
Average Profit:
4.40 USD
Average Loss:
-6.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.66 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-17.46%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.40 USD
Maximal:
72.12 USD (31.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.18% (72.12 USD)
By Equity:
29.24% (63.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.98 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fyntura-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hello and thank you for registering for the signals. I mostly trade during London session and early New York session. My strategy is based on fair value gaps (FVG) and order blocks (OB). I grow the account slow and steady so may be 1-4 trades per day. When I use an EA it will be very small risk involved. Reviews are encouraged. Enjoy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
170
USD
USD
5
60%
33
51%
7%
0.67
-1.09
USD
USD
31%
1:100