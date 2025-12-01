The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fyntura-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hello and thank you for registering for the signals. I mostly trade during London session and early New York session. My strategy is based on fair value gaps (FVG) and order blocks (OB). I grow the account slow and steady so may be 1-4 trades per day. When I use an EA it will be very small risk involved. Reviews are encouraged. Enjoy.