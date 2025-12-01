- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
418
Profit Trades:
318 (76.07%)
Loss Trades:
100 (23.92%)
Best trade:
20.29 USD
Worst trade:
-47.94 USD
Gross Profit:
641.13 USD (63 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-636.61 USD (63 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (14.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
17.93%
Max deposit load:
16.11%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
256 (61.24%)
Short Trades:
162 (38.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-202.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202.76 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-22.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
301.85 USD (28.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.19% (301.85 USD)
By Equity:
32.61% (180.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|418
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|363
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.29 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -202.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
USD
352
USD
USD
4
99%
418
76%
18%
1.00
0.01
USD
USD
46%
1:500