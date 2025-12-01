SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Pulse algorithm_v2
Imam Adhi Nugraha

Gold Pulse algorithm_v2

Imam Adhi Nugraha
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -23%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
418
Profit Trades:
318 (76.07%)
Loss Trades:
100 (23.92%)
Best trade:
20.29 USD
Worst trade:
-47.94 USD
Gross Profit:
641.13 USD (63 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-636.61 USD (63 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (14.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
17.93%
Max deposit load:
16.11%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
256 (61.24%)
Short Trades:
162 (38.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.02 USD
Average Loss:
-6.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-202.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202.76 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-22.79%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
301.85 USD (28.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.19% (301.85 USD)
By Equity:
32.61% (180.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 418
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 363
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.29 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -202.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 14:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 03:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
