The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 29 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.29 × 21 FusionMarkets-Live 1.50 × 2 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.63 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.80 × 5 itexsys-Platform 2.04 × 24 Exness-MT5Real8 2.67 × 27 FPMarkets-Live 2.75 × 83 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.77 × 1436 PlexyTrade-Server01 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 3.17 × 487 FPMarketsLLC-Live 3.22 × 268 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 3.50 × 4 Tickmill-Live 3.57 × 53 Darwinex-Live 4.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.45 × 40 GOMarketsMU-Live 4.79 × 19 XM.COM-MT5 5.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 5.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 5.04 × 25 ICTrading-MT5-4 5.11 × 9 XMTrading-MT5 3 5.25 × 12 VantageInternational-Live 5.63 × 93 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 5.67 × 3 29 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor