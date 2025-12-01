- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
16 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
3 (15.79%)
Best trade:
6.14 USD
Worst trade:
-1.54 USD
Gross Profit:
27.93 USD (2 072 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.54 USD (222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (8.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.93 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
65.26%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.84
Long Trades:
10 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
9 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
7.89
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.75 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.54 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
1.54 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.37% (1.58 USD)
By Equity:
3.99% (16.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.14 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.29 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.77 × 1436
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.17 × 487
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.57 × 53
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.67 × 3
