- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
93 (37.34%)
Loss Trades:
156 (62.65%)
Best trade:
91.10 USD
Worst trade:
-116.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 339.47 USD (746 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 811.19 USD (643 478 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (47.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.20 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
5.76%
Max deposit load:
45.18%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.69
Long Trades:
160 (64.26%)
Short Trades:
89 (35.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-1.89 USD
Average Profit:
14.40 USD
Average Loss:
-11.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-54.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-264.45 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-1.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
641.06 USD
Maximal:
686.16 USD (3.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.39% (468.08 USD)
By Equity:
8.81% (95.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|129
|BTCUSD
|85
|GBPUSD
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-204
|BTCUSD
|47
|GBPUSD
|-315
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|BTCUSD
|115K
|GBPUSD
|-428
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.10 USD
Worst trade: -116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.25 × 8
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.80 × 873
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
4
0%
249
37%
6%
0.73
-1.89
USD
USD
9%
1:300