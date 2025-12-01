SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Saifulnizam b Arifin 505079
Mohd Sauff Bin Zabidi

Saifulnizam b Arifin 505079

Mohd Sauff Bin Zabidi
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
AuricInternationalMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
18 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
4 (18.18%)
Best trade:
4.49 USD
Worst trade:
-10.14 USD
Gross Profit:
27.13 USD (3 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.54 USD (3 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (13.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.92 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
91.54%
Max deposit load:
29.68%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
9 (40.91%)
Short Trades:
13 (59.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.06 USD
Maximal:
18.97 USD (31.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.39% (18.97 USD)
By Equity:
38.88% (18.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 3
USDJPY 3
EURAUD 3
EURCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
NZDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
EURCHF 1
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 2
EURAUD -6
EURCAD 6
AUDCHF -7
NZDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
AUDCAD 0
CHFJPY 4
GBPAUD -10
EURCHF 2
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 3
CADCHF 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 608
USDJPY 363
EURAUD -865
EURCAD 772
AUDCHF -549
NZDJPY 188
EURUSD 115
AUDCAD 4
CHFJPY 701
GBPAUD -1.5K
EURCHF 143
CADJPY 209
USDCHF 236
CADCHF 36
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.49 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AuricInternationalMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 13:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 17:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Saifulnizam b Arifin 505079
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
55
USD
3
0%
22
81%
92%
1.10
0.12
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

