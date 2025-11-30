SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Student Project Andre Wiguna
Andree Joeventus

Student Project Andre Wiguna

Andree Joeventus
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 60%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
109 (51.17%)
Loss Trades:
104 (48.83%)
Best trade:
125.00 USD
Worst trade:
-36.58 USD
Gross Profit:
1 573.80 USD (76 252 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 241.14 USD (65 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (133.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.74 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
10.80%
Max deposit load:
29.76%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
160 (75.12%)
Short Trades:
53 (24.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
14.44 USD
Average Loss:
-11.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-266.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-266.95 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
24.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
224.95 USD
Maximal:
416.94 USD (32.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.02% (266.53 USD)
By Equity:
18.85% (88.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 213
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 333
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.00 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -266.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.01 01:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 10:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 08:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 09:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
