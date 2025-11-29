SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaMind Prime Machine
Yi Fan Liu

AlphaMind Prime Machine

Yi Fan Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 52%
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
246 (64.56%)
Loss Trades:
135 (35.43%)
Best trade:
5 588.15 USD
Worst trade:
-12 728.67 USD
Gross Profit:
105 213.87 USD (68 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79 181.54 USD (57 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 049.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 293.47 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
12.11%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
191 (50.13%)
Short Trades:
190 (49.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
68.33 USD
Average Profit:
427.70 USD
Average Loss:
-586.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-32 084.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32 084.61 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
15.08%
Annual Forecast:
182.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
158.51 USD
Maximal:
32 084.61 USD (36.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.55% (32 084.61 USD)
By Equity:
16.67% (12 057.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP-S 116
EURUSD-S 108
USDCAD-S 99
GBPUSD-S 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP-S 9.7K
EURUSD-S 18K
USDCAD-S -19K
GBPUSD-S 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP-S 8.4K
EURUSD-S 9.5K
USDCAD-S -6.1K
GBPUSD-S -593
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 588.15 USD
Worst trade: -12 729 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 049.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 084.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RallyvilleMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
