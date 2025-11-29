SignalsSections
Savell Martin

ICM ValeryTrading

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
56 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.65%)
Best trade:
16.23 GBP
Worst trade:
-7.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
54.61 GBP (5 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.05 GBP (3 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (9.19 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.78 GBP (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
75.25%
Max deposit load:
3.47%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Short Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.38 GBP
Average Profit:
0.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.42 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.46 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.46 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
2.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.65 GBP
Maximal:
16.61 GBP (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (16.54 GBP)
By Equity:
3.59% (36.29 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 13
GBPCHF 11
AUDCAD 11
GBPUSD 4
USDCAD 4
EURGBP 3
NZDUSD 2
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 4
GBPCHF 6
AUDCAD 5
GBPUSD 5
USDCAD 2
EURGBP 3
NZDUSD 2
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 676
AUDNZD 755
GBPCHF -1.1K
AUDCAD 731
GBPUSD 248
USDCAD 308
EURGBP 338
NZDUSD 196
EURUSD 133
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.23 GBP
Worst trade: -7 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.19 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.46 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.42 × 139
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 3866
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.64 × 11
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 505
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
116 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 09:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 08:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.29 11:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.29 11:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.29 11:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 11:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.