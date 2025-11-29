- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
56 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.65%)
Best trade:
16.23 GBP
Worst trade:
-7.33 GBP
Gross Profit:
54.61 GBP (5 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.05 GBP (3 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (9.19 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.78 GBP (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
75.25%
Max deposit load:
3.47%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
35 (51.47%)
Short Trades:
33 (48.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.38 GBP
Average Profit:
0.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.42 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.46 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.46 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
2.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.65 GBP
Maximal:
16.61 GBP (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (16.54 GBP)
By Equity:
3.59% (36.29 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|13
|GBPCHF
|11
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPCHF
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|676
|AUDNZD
|755
|GBPCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDCAD
|731
|GBPUSD
|248
|USDCAD
|308
|EURGBP
|338
|NZDUSD
|196
|EURUSD
|133
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.23 GBP
Worst trade: -7 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.19 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.46 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.42 × 139
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 3866
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 505
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
GBP
GBP
4
100%
68
82%
75%
1.87
0.38
GBP
GBP
4%
1:500