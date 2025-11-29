The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 35 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.22 × 9 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.25 × 4 MilliyFXGlobal-Server 0.39 × 18 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.42 × 139 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 Axiory-Live 0.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real31 0.50 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.58 × 3866 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 Tradeview-Live 0.64 × 11 GoMarkets-Live 0.64 × 87 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.67 × 505 VTMarkets-Live 0.68 × 226 StriforLLC-Live 0.72 × 18 116 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor